Upgrade democracy in Baltimore County: Approve Question A

The response to the concerns of constituents should never be, “We can’t." Ballot Question A in Baltimore County gives the community less of that and more, “Let’s try." If passed, Question A would create a Citizen’s Election Fund which would enable candidates to run for office with the support of everyday donors. This program has already been successfully implemented elsewhere in Maryland including in Montgomery, Prince George’s and Howard counties as well as in Baltimore City. By voting “For” Question A in Baltimore County this year, we take the necessary step towards fixing our democracy.