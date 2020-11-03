Upgrade democracy in Baltimore County: Approve Question A

We’ve never seen a commitment to voting like we are seeing for this November election, especially in this early voting season (“Here’s what we’ve learned so far during early voting in Maryland,” Oct. 30). It has reminded us of the people’s voice in our neighbors, friends, parents and community members making plans to cast their ballots during the COVID-19 crisis.
Voting in favor of Question A in Baltimore County will help amplify the voice of the people. Wealthy donors have too much influence on what issues are talked about and what policies are passed. Elected officials need to raise thousands — and sometimes even millions — of dollars to run for office. It’s easier for candidates to solicit wealthy donors than it is to raise money from teachers, parents and everyday people who can’t afford thousand-dollar contributions.
The response to the concerns of constituents should never be, “We can’t." Ballot Question A in Baltimore County gives the community less of that and more, “Let’s try." If passed, Question A would create a Citizen’s Election Fund which would enable candidates to run for office with the support of everyday donors. This program has already been successfully implemented elsewhere in Maryland including in Montgomery, Prince George’s and Howard counties as well as in Baltimore City. By voting “For” Question A in Baltimore County this year, we take the necessary step towards fixing our democracy.
Lubna Azmi, Baltimore
