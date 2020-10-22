xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Question 1 is an attack on governor’s budget authority: Vote against it. | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 22, 2020 2:57 PM
The Maryland General Assembly earlier this year approved a constitutional amendment to give the legislature power to add spending to the budget as long as it does not increase overall spending. Voters will decide whether to approve this change as "Question 1" on the general election ballot.
The Maryland General Assembly earlier this year approved a constitutional amendment to give the legislature power to add spending to the budget as long as it does not increase overall spending. Voters will decide whether to approve this change as "Question 1" on the general election ballot. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

The power grab by the Democratic legislature is reaching new heights with a constitutional amendment to restrict the governor’s budget discretion on the ballot (“For the sake of fiscal management, reject Question 1,” Sept. 30.

This amendment is clearly an attack on an opposition governor’s office and should be denied. This veto-proof General Assembly needs no additional power to control our tax dollars. A gerrymander-free legislature free of corruption and lobbyists' control is only a Republican dream. Forget Donald Trump, honest citizens must vote this effort down.

Advertisement

D.M. Quinn, Parkton

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement