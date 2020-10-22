Question 1 is an attack on governor’s budget authority: Vote against it. | READER COMMENTARY

The power grab by the Democratic legislature is reaching new heights with a constitutional amendment to restrict the governor’s budget discretion on the ballot (“For the sake of fiscal management, reject Question 1,” Sept. 30.
This amendment is clearly an attack on an opposition governor’s office and should be denied. This veto-proof General Assembly needs no additional power to control our tax dollars. A gerrymander-free legislature free of corruption and lobbyists' control is only a Republican dream. Forget Donald Trump, honest citizens must vote this effort down.
D.M. Quinn, Parkton
