Dr. Kane deserves support for her efforts in Queen Anne’s County | READER COMMENTARY

The leader of this opposition group claims that the county “has no significant problem with racial hatred.” This is a statement of opinion, not fact. No “significant” hatred does not equate to an absence of discrimination or inequality. This group calling themselves “Patriots” also seems to feel that exposure of their children to perspectives other than their own is indoctrination. This kind of exposure is an integral part of education and I assume we all consider open and independent minds to be a necessary element for the existence of our democratic republic.