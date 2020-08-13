Dr. Kane deserves support for her efforts in Queen Anne’s County | READER COMMENTARY

The political opposition to Queen Anne’s County Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Kane’s attempt to generate an open discussion of racism is disturbing (”On Maryland’s Eastern Shore, a county school superintendent is under fire for supporting Black Lives Matter,” Aug. 6). Equality is not a political issue any more than wearing a face mask. The first is moral and the second is scientific (as well as a sign of concern for others).
The leader of this opposition group claims that the county “has no significant problem with racial hatred.” This is a statement of opinion, not fact. No “significant” hatred does not equate to an absence of discrimination or inequality. This group calling themselves “Patriots” also seems to feel that exposure of their children to perspectives other than their own is indoctrination. This kind of exposure is an integral part of education and I assume we all consider open and independent minds to be a necessary element for the existence of our democratic republic.
The current political climate and the pandemic have contributed to problems in many aspects of our society, especially education. No one can dispute that the complexity of running a school system is a challenge, even in the best of times. I have witnessed Dr. Kane’s dedication, enthusiasm and concern for all students since her arrival. She sought to shed light on a problem that some choose to deny. You may disagree with her, but do not question her integrity or sincerity.
Superintendent Kane has competently and tirelessly worked to provide safe and effective instruction in a constantly changing environment. She deserves our gratitude and full support.
Allan Stevenson, Centreville
