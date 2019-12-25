Many of your readers are from Queen Anne’s County — you know, just across the Bay Bridge from Annapolis. Your readership may increase if you would include Queen Anne’s County in the news, such as stores about the tree coverage in Maryland (the town of Centreville has been doing it for years). Also, you failed to mention in your report on Blue Ribbon Schools that Bayside Elementary School in Stevensville is on the list (“Maryland’s 2019 Blue Ribbon winners include schools in Baltimore, Carroll and Howard counties,” Dec. 10).
The article about the best schools in the state also failed to mention Queen Anne’s County, which finished eighth. While I love your sports coverage, Dan Rodricks, the editorials and political cartoons, coverage of state legislature, national news, how about giving Queen Anne’s County some love? Please?
Robert Hardy, Centreville
