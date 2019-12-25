Many of your readers are from Queen Anne’s County — you know, just across the Bay Bridge from Annapolis. Your readership may increase if you would include Queen Anne’s County in the news, such as stores about the tree coverage in Maryland (the town of Centreville has been doing it for years). Also, you failed to mention in your report on Blue Ribbon Schools that Bayside Elementary School in Stevensville is on the list (“Maryland’s 2019 Blue Ribbon winners include schools in Baltimore, Carroll and Howard counties,” Dec. 10).