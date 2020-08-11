xml:space="preserve">
The scandal in Queen Anne’s isn’t the action of the superintendent, it’s the reaction of angry whites | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 11, 2020 12:30 PM
Dr. Andrea Kane, superintendent of Queen Anne’s County Public Schools, has been embroiled in controversy in the historically conservative Eastern Shore county since offering public support for Black Lives Matter. A Facebook group, Kent Island Patriots, has called the advocacy illegal, and some of its 2,000 members are calling for her ouster. Kane has just begun serving the final year of a four-year contract with the county.
The article about the school superintendent supporting the Black Lives Matter movement had a pretty misleading heading, in my humble opinion (”On Maryland’s Eastern Shore, a county school superintendent is under fire for supporting Black Lives Matter,” Aug. 6).

I anticipated the article would be about another government official overstepping their bounds, and instead the issue is really with a group of angry white people who are just short of expressing blatant racism. How about an article on them instead to better expose their putrid views to the light of day?

John Walther, Joppa

