The scandal in Queen Anne’s isn’t the action of the superintendent, it’s the reaction of angry whites | READER COMMENTARY

The article about the school superintendent supporting the Black Lives Matter movement had a pretty misleading heading, in my humble opinion (”On Maryland’s Eastern Shore, a county school superintendent is under fire for supporting Black Lives Matter,” Aug. 6).
I anticipated the article would be about another government official overstepping their bounds, and instead the issue is really with a group of angry white people who are just short of expressing blatant racism. How about an article on them instead to better expose their putrid views to the light of day?
John Walther, Joppa
