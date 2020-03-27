Dan Quayle deserves to be heard | READER COMMENTARY

I very much enjoyed reading columnist Cal Thomas’ warm and informative piece, “Dan Quayle says Trump is doing a fine job handling coronavirus” (March 26).
In 1992, the late Rep. Helen Delich Bentley appointed me to be the press secretary for the-then Bush-Quayle Presidential re-elect GOP primary campaign for Maryland, that was won against Pat Buchanan. Thus, I had the opportunity to photograph Air Force 2 as it stood in a foggy mist at Baltimore-Washington International Airport. A motorcade took us out to Hunt Valley where I had the chance to hear him speak and then shake hands with him, and also photograph his visit there.
He was not the man I’d read about in print nor heard derided on TV newscasts, but erudite, well-spoken, self-assured, calm and friendly. Quite unexpectedly, a week or so later, I received a signed color photograph from the White House of our handshake and I still have it.
Do I regret that he didn’t stay in public life? You bet!
Blaine Taylor, Towson
