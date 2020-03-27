Dan Quayle deserves to be heard | READER COMMENTARY

In 1992, the late Rep. Helen Delich Bentley appointed me to be the press secretary for the-then Bush-Quayle Presidential re-elect GOP primary campaign for Maryland, that was won against Pat Buchanan. Thus, I had the opportunity to photograph Air Force 2 as it stood in a foggy mist at Baltimore-Washington International Airport. A motorcade took us out to Hunt Valley where I had the chance to hear him speak and then shake hands with him, and also photograph his visit there.