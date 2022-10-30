Lamar Jackson shouldn’t yell at teammates | READER COMMENTARY

I was disheartened to witness Lamar Jackson dressing down Patrick Ricard after the Ravens fullback was penalized for holding, wiping out Jackson’s 20-plus-yard run (”Ravens overcome injuries behind QB Lamar Jackson, running game to rally past Buccaneers, 27-22,” Oct. 28).

Tom Brady has always been known to dress down players for their mistakes and did so several times in Thursday’s game. This was very out of character for Jackson, and I hope that it remains so.

Imagine if other Ravens felt equally entitled to dress down Jackson in a public forum for the mistakes that he has made, many of which have been far more consequential than Ricard’s holding penalty. Up until last night, Jackson always seemed to be accountable for his own shortcomings and forgiving of the shortcomings of others.

Lamar, Tom Brady might be the Greatest of All Time, but try not to model his disrespectful actions toward his teammates.

— Richard Ulrich, Glen Arm

