No, Lamar Jackson, vaccination is not just about you | READER COMMENTARY

Lamar Jackson is an exciting quarterback blessed with good feet, great speed and an adequate arm. I am confident that a majority of Ravens fans believe we are lucky to have him in Baltimore. He also seems to be a likable young man, but with a glaring blind spot: He refuses to get vaccinated against COVID (”Ravens QB Lamar Jackson again declines to say whether he’s received COVID vaccine,” Sept. 9).
He says that it is a personal decision, to be made by him in consultation with his family (likely his mother) and his doctor. Is he implying that his doctor has advised against getting the vaccine? I doubt that to be the case.
The quarterback’s basic premise is wrong. While the decision may be personal, the potential negative effect on his team if he were to catch COVID could be disastrous. He owes it to his teammates for whom he expresses great affection to get vaccinated. There is no excuse to do otherwise.
William T. Define, Lutherville
