Quantum research sounds great, but what is it exactly? | READER COMMENTARY

I, for one, appreciate the efforts of Darryll J. Pines in cheerleading to make the University of Maryland a hub for continued quantum research (whatever that actually is) (”UMD president: Quantum physics will revolutionize the DMV region,” Oct. 1). His commentary talks about “nearly every aspect of society from cybersecurity, chemicals, health, and finance” being impacted by, in essence, the study of subatomic particles’ behavior and interactions.
Most of the commentary is devoted to how great and transformative this research will be and developing an ecosystem and workforce to make this happen. I hope he is right. But as a science buff myself who knows hardly anything about quarks and leptons, I would have expected Mr. Pines to give us at least one real-world or even hypothetical example of where quantum physics might be harnessed to do something extraordinary.
David Hash, Middle River
