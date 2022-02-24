Ukraine and echoes of the Munich Pact | READER COMMENTARY

At the recent annual Munich Security Conference, Vice President Kamala Harris and other Western leaders put forth potential sanctions against Russia as Vladimir Putin continued to threaten invasion of Ukraine (“Harris acknowledges ‘the real possibility’ of war,” Feb. 21).
It is ironic that this meeting took place in Munich, the city where 84 years ago British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain and Adolph Hitler signed the Munich Pact which allowed Germany to annex the German-speaking territory of Czechoslovakia and led to Germany’s domination of Central Europe. At the time, Hitler promised that it was his last territorial claim in Europe.
Fast forward to 2022, and we see history repeating itself. First, Mr. Putin annexed Russian-speaking Crimea. Now he is threatening the largely Russian-speaking regions of Eastern Ukraine. It is not hard to guess what’s next on his wish list — the rest of Ukraine, Georgia and the Baltic states.
No one wants war, but as we sadly learned in Munich in 1938, unless one stands up to a bully, their demands never end.
Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville
