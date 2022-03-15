What is our ultimate strategy toward Putin? | READER COMMENTARY

A recent article, “Europe Now Wonders: Which Nation is Next?” (March 12, 2022) avoids, the key question: If not intervening in Ukraine prevents World War III because it keeps Vladimir Putin from getting mad, won’t that also be a reason for not intervening if he goes into Moldova or Georgia? What about NATO countries like Lithuania, Latvia, etc.? Why won’t he get mad and start World War III if we step in on the side of our allies? If we don’t want him to be mad, do we stand by and watch that too? These are not rhetorical questions. What if sanctions don’t stop him? What is our ultimate strategy here?

Bradley Alger, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.