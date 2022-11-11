Putin must be held accountable for Ukraine and U.S. election interference | READER COMMENTARY

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Krasnikov, not in picture, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (Aleksey Babushkin/AP)

As a protester of Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I appreciate the coverage given to this conflict (”Russia says troops begin to withdraw from key Ukrainian city,” Nov. 10). According to one recent article, “Kyiv insists on conditions before any talks with Moscow.” Of course, those of us supporting the Ukrainians want the Russian military to leave Ukraine, but also I want to see a peace with justice. Will Vladimir Putin agree to pay reparations?

And, rightfully so, on the Nov. 8 front page, there was a most important story about how a “Russian admits to meddling in U.S. elections.” Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed he was involved in the Russian plot to get Donald Trump elected president.

Whoever engineered the coup must have been ecstatic when it succeeded in sending Trump, unquestionably the worst ever president, to the White House. The planning goes back at least to December of 2015 when Jill Stein, who would be the Green Party candidate for president in 2016, and Michael Flynn who would serve a brief stint in the Trump administration, were in Moscow sitting at Putin’s table. Russian trolls would use social media to promote Stein for president. And Russian trolls even went after Rev. Heber Brown of Baltimore’s Pleasant Hope Baptist Church with the intent of promoting Trump to Black voters.

Finally, Russian Intelligence would work with Wikileaks to expose Democratic National Committee emails which favored Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders. So Stein is siphoning votes from Clinton and Sanders supporters are refusing to support Hillary. The final nail in the coffin was the Electoral College. Hillary got more votes but the Donald became president.

— Max Obuszewski, Baltimore

