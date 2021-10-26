Biden energy policy deserves some commentary | READER COMMENTARY

I very much enjoyed Kevin Kallaugher’s recent cartoon skewering Russian President Vladimir Putin for cynically “withholding” gas supplies to “weaponize” energy for political reasons because he is a “cold, calculating, vengeful despot” (”Kal’s view,” Oct. 21).
Mr. Putin is, indeed, a despot and an easy target who deserves every satirical barb thrown his way. But what if Mr. Kallaugher substituted the name Joe Biden for Vladimir Putin in his cartoon? Has Mr. Biden intentionally limited U.S. gas and oil production to weaponize energy for political reasons?
Perhaps The Sun can ask people who have trouble paying to heat their homes with gas and oil this winter because of astronomical price increases.
Bruce Ickes, Parkville
