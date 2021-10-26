xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Biden energy policy deserves some commentary | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 26, 2021 12:45 PM
Rising energy prices. October 16, 2021 (Walt Handelsman, Tribune Content Agency)
Rising energy prices. October 16, 2021 (Walt Handelsman, Tribune Content Agency)

I very much enjoyed Kevin Kallaugher’s recent cartoon skewering Russian President Vladimir Putin for cynically “withholding” gas supplies to “weaponize” energy for political reasons because he is a “cold, calculating, vengeful despot” (”Kal’s view,” Oct. 21).

Mr. Putin is, indeed, a despot and an easy target who deserves every satirical barb thrown his way. But what if Mr. Kallaugher substituted the name Joe Biden for Vladimir Putin in his cartoon? Has Mr. Biden intentionally limited U.S. gas and oil production to weaponize energy for political reasons?

Advertisement

Perhaps The Sun can ask people who have trouble paying to heat their homes with gas and oil this winter because of astronomical price increases.

Bruce Ickes, Parkville

Advertisement
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement