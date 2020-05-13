The Sun’s coverage of Baltimore has been award-worthy | READER COMMENTARY

In Sunday’s Baltimore Sun, the editorial staff dedicated the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Local Reporting to “our readers” (“Baltimore Sun wins Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Mayor Catherine Pugh’s ‘Healthy Holly’ book scandal,” May 4). It is thoughtful for you to do so, but the applause belongs only to your staff.
As a daily reader, I want to thank you for the consistently outstanding investigative work of your reporters. In the past five years (or more), the truth that your reporters have diligently tracked down, whether it involved our elected officials or police officers, demonstrates the importance of a free press in a democracy.
I fear what will happen when our society does not have a press with the ability to give citizens the story behind the unbelievable criminal activity of others to commit and cover up their crimes. We owe a debt of gratitude for the perseverance and diligence of your staff.
Jo Orser, Baltimore
