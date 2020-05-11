Pulitzer is bittersweet: Good for The Sun but reminder of city’s political corruption | READER COMMENTARY

At the same time, with pride for our paper, the award is a bittersweet reminder of the dysfunction of our beloved city. Egypt, Herodotus wrote, is a “gift of the Nile.” The Pulitzer is a gift from Baltimore, a very great and very dysfunctional city. Sadly, no one can top our local corruption in government or the police. The killing fields are in our town, and it is normal. But it does makes good copy. And the story of Mayor Pugh is a uniquely Baltimore story. The sheer audacity of the scheme is unlikely to occur anywhere else.