As mayor, Ms. Pugh had an annual salary of $185,000 and still found it necessary to cheat the government and her constituency, which was supposedly so important to her. I’m sorry she feels disgraced, but what she did was disgraceful. In her position as mayor it was worse than someone not in office because she had agreed to take on the responsibility of running and serving Baltimore to the best of her ability. How can you hold others to the law when you are breaking it? Does she (and now those who would keep her to a minimal jail term) feel she is above the law?