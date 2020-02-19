Dan Rodricks asks the wrong question when contemplating the appropriate sentence for Catherine Pugh. (“Sentencing for Pugh? You be the judge,” Feb. 19). Instead of comparing her to others, let’s ask why we want to see her sentenced at all.
Do we think jail will “rehabilitate” her? Her supporters say she is remorseful already and has “learned her lesson.” I suspect that is true and doubt she could ever hold a public office again, so this is a moot point. Do we want to punish her? Her proponents make the case that she has already suffered greatly, and I believe that. She has lost a great deal, though probably not as much as those she cheated. Will her jail experience help the people who suffered because of her crimes? No. In fact, it will cost us all more to keep her locked up.
But there is a good reason that Catherine Pugh should go to jail, and why the sentence needs to be stiff. That reason is deterrence. Ms. Pugh’s crimes were not minor or victimless. The money she stole was intended to help people, not enrich her. Some of the money was used to finance her own campaign, a perversion of our already fraught election system. She caused real harm to real people and inestimable harm to the city she represented.
The sentence our felon mayor receives will send a powerful message that will echo in every dark corner of City Hall. That message will either be a strong warning that public servants who abuse their positions do so at great risk or that white collar crime is “no big deal” and that Baltimore is open for business as usual (wink, wink).
A stiff sentence is a simple message: Abuse of power and theft from the public are serious crimes. Past good deeds do not excuse later criminal activity. Friends in high places cannot help you if you lie, cheat or steal. And no one is above the law.
Mac Nachlas, Baltimore
