Justice done! Ex-Mayor Catherine Pugh was sentenced to three years in federal prison (“Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh sentenced to 3 years for ‘Healthy Holly’ children’s book fraud scheme," Feb. 27). Now, the question is, where is the $800,000-plus she made from the scheme? It is refreshing to see that all the letters from politicians asking for leniency were not successful.
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
