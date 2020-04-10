Why does Catherine Pugh get another break? | READER COMMENTARY

Here we go again with yet more delayed justice in the saga that has become synonymous with Catherine Pugh (“Judge allows Baltimore Mayor Pugh extra time to report to prison,” April 9). Is there any end to convicted-felon Ms. Pugh’s lack of humility and willingness to accept her punishment for her years-long schemes and frauds against the citizens of Baltimore, the state of Maryland and the U.S. government? I think not!
How many more times is Judge Deborah Chasanow going to continue to treat Ms. Pugh with kid gloves instead of presenting her with the handcuffs so befitting her sentence? So sick and tired of the likes of people like the former Baltimore mayor getting such preferential treatment instead of just punishment for their crimes. Only in America are criminals like her and their shifty legal teams able to turn the tables to make them appear to be the victims.
Perhaps there is a silver lining in all of this. Maybe the additional time will allow the feds to find neighboring accommodations for Ms. Pugh’s equally unscrupulous protégé (although not yet charged or convicted) Joan Pratt. Ms. Pratt’s denial of knowledge of Ms. Pugh’s schemes does not pass the smell test, much less the more prescriptive American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ Code of Professional Conduct.
J. Michael Burke, Rehoboth Beach, Del.
