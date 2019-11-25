I am amazed at how calculated Catherine Pugh’s actions were that resulted in her ultimate indictment (“Baltimore deserved better than Mayor Pugh even before the indictment,” Nov. 20). I am more amazed she was allowed to make a plea bargain. The sad fact is she had the opportunity to show Baltimore’s youth what hard work and dedication to public service could bring to the citizens of Maryland, and she failed miserably.
Carol Billian, Pikesville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.