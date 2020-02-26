I do not care how many letters of support are forwarded to the sentencing judge on behalf of former Baltmore mayor, Catherine Pugh (“From a leader during the unrest to another disgraced politician: Ex-Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh to be sentenced Thursday,” Feb. 26). She was elected to public office and expected to abide by all laws and rules to the letter of the law.
Ms. Pugh could have been a role model to children and the citizens of Baltimore. She could have used her position to better Charm City in terms of lowering the crime rate and improving education and our schools. Instead, she chose to use her position for personal gain.
Let the judge make an example of Catherine Pugh. Perhaps then everyone will learn, once and for all, that laws must be followed no matter who you are or what position you hold.
Carol Billian, Pikesville
