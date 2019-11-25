In explaining why she took a plea instead of having her day in court, Mr. Silverman said the following: “Such a trial would drain essential government resources and cause further distraction from the serious issues our region faces.” Such hogwash. The real reason she took the plea was to get a better sentence. I have no issue with that, but why not just admit the truth for once? You get caught, you say you’re sorry, you take the plea and move on. But to say you’re doing it to help the people of Maryland? Please don’t insult our intelligence.​