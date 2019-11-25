Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s attorney Steven Silverman had something to tell reporters as his client left the courthouse after pleading guilty to four charges: conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and two counts of tax evasion (“The case against Catherine Pugh: Her ‘Healthy Holly’ problem wasn’t sloppy bookkeeping. It was corruption,” Nov. 24).
In explaining why she took a plea instead of having her day in court, Mr. Silverman said the following: “Such a trial would drain essential government resources and cause further distraction from the serious issues our region faces.” Such hogwash. The real reason she took the plea was to get a better sentence. I have no issue with that, but why not just admit the truth for once? You get caught, you say you’re sorry, you take the plea and move on. But to say you’re doing it to help the people of Maryland? Please don’t insult our intelligence.
I believe that it was Ben Franklin who stated, “Never ruin an apology with an excuse.” Better yet, never apologize with a stupid excuse.
For me, I don’t wish Ms. Pugh any harm. I actually hope that she can put her bad deeds behind her, but I strongly feel that she needs to take responsibility for her actions. Above all, she should stop making meaningless statements. She will find that honesty and sincerity will take her much further.
Michael Metzger, Owings Mills
