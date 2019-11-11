Thank you so much to Ms. Daniel and Ms. Miller for their support of the author and reader communities and their push back against Macmillan Publisher’s new restrictive library policy (“Libraries: Macmillan unfairly restricts access to e-books,” Nov. 5).
The big publishing companies will be left behind if they engage in money grabs such as this instead of providing the best service and product to readers.
I borrow e-books and books from the library, as well as purchase e-books and new and used books on a regular basis.
Providing greater access to books not only provides parity for those who can’t afford the prices charged by the big publishers, but also inspires more investment, reading, and love of books.
Megan Beller
The writer is the author of Baby in the House and Fiddle Studio.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.