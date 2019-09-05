Baltimore council should pass bill implementing publicly financed elections

Analysis conducted by professors at Johns Hopkins showed that a 10% increase in liquor outlets leads to a 4.2% increase in violent crime. Furthermore, 65% of liquor stores in Baltimore are not in compliance with zoning regulations. Community activists have protested the presence of liquor stores in residential areas for decades but have been thwarted by a lack of political will. We need campaign finance reform so that politicians prioritize voters over corporate donors that act as vectors of violence.