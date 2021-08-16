Baltimore Co.’s public works head must make traffic safety a priority | READER COMMENTARY

Three years ago, Deborah Limmer and Delaney Gaddis were tragically killed in Baltimore County by a speeding driver at a historically dangerous intersection on Girdwood Road near Dulaney High School.
For decades, the community of Springlake complained to officials at the Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation regarding the negligent design and engineering of this roadway.
Only after the deaths of these two individuals and legal pressure from the families and the community did the engineering division finally correct these defective conditions.
Whether the voters decide to end the county’s requirement that a licensed professional engineer leads the department (”Baltimore County voters to decide qualifications for Public Works director,” Aug. 3), it is our hope that the future leadership of Public Works will prioritize and develop a responsive and collaborative traffic safety program that listens and responds to community input.
John C.M. Angelos, Timonium
The writer, an attorney, has represented the Gaddis and Limmer families in civil action against Baltimore County.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.