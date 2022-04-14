Public market, concerts and boats will draw people back to Inner Harbor | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore residents are hoping the new ownership of Harborplace will redevelop the two pavilions, background, to revive the Inner Harbor. April 9, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

What can you do at Harborplace that you can’t do at White Marsh Mall?

A public market full of the best of Baltimore and Maryland could be a big draw. Also hold activities like concerts, play productions, art installations and more on a regular basis. Have multiple venues suitable for local cultural events happening simultaneously so there is something for everyone.

Also use the water. Imagine boats of all kinds becoming accessible so people can tour around the harbor whenever the weather is suitable. Every kid could have the experience of being on a sailboat. It could be educational and fun. It could be like Artscape year-round with boats.

Joe O’Connor, Baltimore

