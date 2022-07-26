Public library a great place to recharge — on many levels | READER COMMENTARY

Librarian Laura Bandoch, left, assists Joe Tercheck of Jacksonville on the computer, while Steve Knox of Timonium, in front at right, does research on espresso machines at the Cockeysville branch of the Baltimore County Public Library on May 17, 2021. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis)

I would like to give a big shout out to the staff at the Cockeysville branch of the Baltimore County Public Library. When we lost power recently, I decided to go to our local library to charge my cellphone. Needless to say, I was not the only one who had that idea! The library was packed with people using and charging their electronic devices (”Maryland weather: Just over 500 in Baltimore area lack power after storms; Tuesday and Wednesday should be warm, sunny,” July 19).

As I searched the library for an open outlet, I was struck by how pleasant everyone seemed under the circumstances. The staff was so kind and understanding. I found an unoccupied space near an outlet and sat on a stool for almost an hour reading books. The time I spent in the library during our recent power outage was more positive that I ever expected.

I left the library that day surprised and in a much better mood then when I arrived. I was reminded how a little bit of kindness during an unexpected and stressful time can go a long way. Thank you.

— Kathy Stromberg, Phoenix

