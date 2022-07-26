Public library a great place to recharge — on many levels | READER COMMENTARY

I would like to give a big shout out to the staff at the Cockeysville branch of the Baltimore County Public Library. When we lost power recently, I decided to go to our local library to charge my cellphone. Needless to say, I was not the only one who had that idea! The library was packed with people using and charging their electronic devices (”Maryland weather: Just over 500 in Baltimore area lack power after storms; Tuesday and Wednesday should be warm, sunny,” July 19).
As I searched the library for an open outlet, I was struck by how pleasant everyone seemed under the circumstances. The staff was so kind and understanding. I found an unoccupied space near an outlet and sat on a stool for almost an hour reading books. The time I spent in the library during our recent power outage was more positive that I ever expected.
I left the library that day surprised and in a much better mood then when I arrived. I was reminded how a little bit of kindness during an unexpected and stressful time can go a long way. Thank you.
— Kathy Stromberg, Phoenix
