Maryland’s public libraries are essential community hubs | READER COMMENTARY

Regarding Kathy Stromberg’s recent letter to the editor (“Public library a great place to recharge — on many levels,” July 26), I would like to applaud her sentiments regarding the ability to recharge her phone at the Cockeysville branch of the Baltimore County Public Library during an electrical outage and the compliments toward the kind staff. I would like to add that Maryland public libraries are the hub of our communities. When you enter a library, you enter more than a brick and mortar building.

At Harford County Public Library location, you enjoy entering a world of endless possibilities. You can, indeed, recharge a phone, but one can also find a job searching on library computers, explore the internet, take classes, learn a new hobby (perhaps one you didn’t know existed), learn to play a musical instrument while borrowing one, discover a new language, become a better chef, travel to a foreign land via a book or DVD, meet an author, learn how to build something, utilize a 3D printer, become a better crafter, attend a book club and/or a pre-literacy class with your baby or preschooler, check out the StreamWorks area and perhaps even cool off from the heat or warm yourself on a cold winter day.

Treasure your local library and please support them if able.

— Carolyn K. Lambdin, Bel Air

The writer is president of the Harford County Public Library Foundation.

