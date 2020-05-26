Might there be some way to reopen public libraries during the pandemic? | READER COMMENTARY

I make a joke to family and friends that if they see my name in the news it will be for being arrested after breaking into my local branch. Can’t they be opened on a limited basis, at least, with all necessary precautions? Can’t they provide just the most basic of services such as checking books and other media out and in, allowing the use of every other computer station, using meeting rooms for groups no larger than ten, keeping six feet of physical distancing, etc. but probably not opening the senior centers yet?