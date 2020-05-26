Might there be some way to reopen public libraries during the pandemic? | READER COMMENTARY

As tragic as the loss of life for tens of thousands and loss of income for tens of millions more is, there is another aspect of the coronavirus pandemic I consider tragic: the indefinite closing of our public libraries (“First female director of Baltimore County Public Library system, Paula Miller, to retire,” May 22). These places are special to me and I’m sure to many others.
I make a joke to family and friends that if they see my name in the news it will be for being arrested after breaking into my local branch. Can’t they be opened on a limited basis, at least, with all necessary precautions? Can’t they provide just the most basic of services such as checking books and other media out and in, allowing the use of every other computer station, using meeting rooms for groups no larger than ten, keeping six feet of physical distancing, etc. but probably not opening the senior centers yet?
Hand sanitizers could easily be installed without much cost. Although not first-line responders, the library staff and volunteers are wonderful people who deserve our support and who I believe would like nothing better than to see us clients again.
D. Jack MacConnell, Catonsville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.