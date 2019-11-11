Because the Fair Election Fund’s matching program helps keep all candidates competitive regardless of whether or not they can rally large donors, female candidates will be emboldened and equally able to keep up with their competitors. This can lead to an increase in female voter participation and an overall more equitable representation of women in Baltimore. We need to encourage the participation of everyone in the democratic process — especially those voices that tend to get left out. By doing so, we will be fulfilling the purpose of democracy and ultimately creating a more efficient government for Baltimore that could end up setting precedents for similar systems across the nation.