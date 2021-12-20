Maryland must revise its psychiatric commitment standard | READER COMMENTARY

On Dec. 13, I had to go to a Maryland District Court to get judicial approval for an “Emergency Petition for Evaluation” for my homeless family member who was in crisis. Over the course of the prior three days, my family member had an interaction with the city police and another with the mobile crisis unit. However, neither were willing to issue a petition to have him involuntarily transported to a hospital emergency room for evaluation for involuntary hospital admission because they did not believe he met the danger standard — yet. Apparently, according to their interpretation, psychiatric deterioration was not considered a danger of harm to self. My family member remained in crisis, homeless on the street and in danger.