Maryland must revise its psychiatric commitment standard | READER COMMENTARY

I agree with Evelyn Burton’s commentary, “Treatment before tragedy; reform MD. Involuntary commitment law,” (Dec. 13), based on my recent personal experience.
In my family’s case, involuntary psychiatric hospitalization could definitely be a potential lifesaver for my family member who was homeless and psychiatrically deteriorating, unable to comprehend the need for medication. However, because “danger” is not defined in Maryland’s standard for involuntary evaluation and hospitalization, my loved one was allowed to deteriorate to the point where he refused available shelter in freezing weather and was unable to obtain food and protective clothing.
On Dec. 13, I had to go to a Maryland District Court to get judicial approval for an “Emergency Petition for Evaluation” for my homeless family member who was in crisis. Over the course of the prior three days, my family member had an interaction with the city police and another with the mobile crisis unit. However, neither were willing to issue a petition to have him involuntarily transported to a hospital emergency room for evaluation for involuntary hospital admission because they did not believe he met the danger standard — yet. Apparently, according to their interpretation, psychiatric deterioration was not considered a danger of harm to self. My family member remained in crisis, homeless on the street and in danger.
Fortunately, the danger standard was interpreted differently by the judge who granted the petition for evaluation. If I had not gone to court, who knows the fate of my loved one. I prayed, and, fortunately, the emergency room doctor interpreted the danger standard the same way as the judge and agreed to complete the certifications for involuntary hospitalization. So the hospital door was open this time.
When petitioning is done by the police or providers, it does not risk damage to family relationships which are very important for support and recovery of our loved ones. However, I did what was necessary to help my loved one to get the medical help needed.
My experience is a clear example of how the danger standard interpretation varies widely. Service providers, the police and judges need the necessary guidance to understand that the law does not require imminent danger and that psychiatric deterioration is a form of danger to self. I echo Ms. Burton’s statement that “families are counting on the commission and Governor [Larry] Hogan to recognize that treatment delayed is treatment denied. Tear down this legal barrier and enable treatment before tragedy.”
D. Bennett, Capitol Heights
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.