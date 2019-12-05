If the commission had been invited to comment on the editorial, we could have provided valuable information about our enforcement processes and helped educate the public about their rights and responsibilities when choosing their electric and gas supply. Now, let’s look at the numbers we’ve reported to the General Assembly. In FY 2019, over 650,000 residential customers chose a retail energy company to provide their electricity or natural gas supply. During this period, the PSC assisted customers in recovering more than $400,000 based on a total of 703 supplier-related complaints. We would note that complaints against suppliers have trended downward since 2014. The commission is mindful of its oversight responsibility and thoroughly investigates every allegation that a company may be breaking the rules.