Maryland PSC must act on climate threat | READER COMMENTARY

Workers install large steel girders for a subterranean gas regulator station near Walther and Fleetwood avenues in Overlea in 2020, part of a major Baltimore Gas and Electric push to update and expand natural gas service, an effort that may run afoul of state climate change goals. File. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board is right about the mess on natural gas service (“BGE investment in natural gas, and accompanying rate increase, a hot mess,” Sept. 5). To me, this is a missed opportunity that is partially caused by the Maryland Public Service Commission but also by the customers who are arguing about the external regulators.

First, on the customers: Baltimore Gas and Electric is correct that external regulators are safer. A leak outside a home is far less dangerous than one inside. Too many buildings explode every year. If customers don’t like the look of the external regulator, they should be pushing for electrification, not putting a potential bomb in their home. Even without a financial incentive from BGE, you should be doing this. Gas is expected to continue to get more expensive. Unless your furnace and appliances are relatively new, they also will need to be replaced. There are already tax incentives for buying new, more efficient systems. Instead of paying lawyers and fighting with your utility company (which will only pass on the cost of the fight back to us consumers) just tell them you don’t want gas service.

As for the PSC, this program is financially stupid. Why approve it? For $19,000 per home, you could buy the homeowner a heat pump, new electric appliances and have money left over to offer them a discount to install a solar panel on their roof. Why was this not even considered? There also is the bigger picture that Baltimore consumes far more electricity than it generates. All those flat roofs are perfect locations for solar and could dramatically reduce the need for additional transmission lines to the city.

As The Sun mentioned, this will impact utility rates for several decades. The internal gas regulators will be even more expensive and will make this argument even more compelling.

For any legislators who might be reading, they need to be asking what changes to the law are needed to ensure that the PSC doesn’t sink much more money into a system that defeats Maryland’s climate objectives. Yes, we need a gas system that is safe and doesn’t leak. But we also need to be shifting people to electricity.

— William Hettchen, Ellicott City

