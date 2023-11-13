PSC correct to protect environment | READER COMMENTARY

Aligned Data Centers facility in Ashburn, Virginia which has helped fuel a robust digital economy in Northern Virginia. A similar project in Maryland has been threatened by a dispute over the emissions from backup generators. (Photo: Business Wire)

No, the Maryland Public Service Commission got it right (”How the Public Service Commission dimmed the lights on Gov. Wes Moore’s tech ambitions,” Nov. 8).

The PSC did not pull the plug on the Aligned Data Centers. Aligned Data Centers refused to present a solution to meet Maryland’s need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. They chose their profits over the needs of Maryland.

Advertisement

There are alternative solutions such as methane-based electrical generators and battery storage for their backup needs. However, Aligned chose profits over the needs of Maryland.

While a data center may bring in tax revenue, current climate mitigation efforts are costing hundreds of millions of dollars a year. An example is the $228 million tunnel being put in Ellicott City for climate-fueled large rain storms.

Advertisement

Diesel generators are not only bad for the climate, they produce a tremendous amount of pollution, including particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide and ground level ozone. While a data center may have high-paying jobs, how many? Ten? And remember jobs don’t matter on a dead planet. It doesn’t take a computer — or a power-consuming server — to calculate what Maryland stands to lose if we don’t solve the climate crisis.

— Dave Arndt, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.