PSC chair: Commission followed the law on data center decision | READER COMMENTARY

Aligned Data Centers facility in Ashburn, Virginia which has helped fuel a robust digital economy in Northern Virginia. A similar project in Maryland has been threatened by a dispute over the emissions from backup generators. (Photo: Business Wire)

I wanted to take this opportunity to respond to the Sun’s recent editorial (“How the Public Service Commission dimmed the lights on Gov. Wes Moore’s tech ambitions”, Nov. 8.)

The Maryland Public Service Commission’s unanimous decision not to grant the Aligned Data Centers project in Frederick County an exemption from a full-blown review process for its backup diesel generators was based on the commission’s requirement to consider climate impacts in its decisions — a mandate we take seriously — and the criteria in the statute governing the process. To be exempt from this more stringent process, the generators must be less than 70 megawatts in capacity. Aligned’s plan called for 168 3-megawatt generators that would all come on at once in the event of a loss of power.

Aligned stated that the diesel generators would run continuously until power was restored to data centers. That amounts to more than 500 MW of capacity and the potential for fossil fuel emissions to be released into the air. Since the local utility cannot guarantee that power outages will not occur and recent events have shown that climate-enhanced weather events cause unforeseen and catastrophic affects, the scenario of all of the backup diesel generators running for a significant period of time is a distinct possibility.

Aligned asserted that diesel generators were the only option to provide backup power. A simple search of the internet shows backup power generator systems using natural gas in similar situations. These systems are not only less polluting but have a more secure fuel source.

The commission’s decision to deny the exemption considered the requirements in the law (and how this project, as designed, did not meet them) as well as possible environmental impacts which, under a full review would be explored more comprehensively by a number of state agencies, including the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Power Plant Research Program of the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

After Aligned asked for a rehearing, the commission attempted to provide a reasonable path forward by allowing Aligned to install generators with a total capacity of up to 70 MW for the initial phase of its data center project. Aligned’s plans for the first phase of the project included the installation of 24 3-MW generators (four of which would be for reserved backup) for a total of 72 MW; bumping just one generator would have put the project under the 70 MW limit and allowed the first phase to be built and operated. Aligned would then have been required to undergo the more comprehensive environmental review for the rest of the backup generators deployed for its completed data center campus. However, the company rejected this process and opted to pull the plug.

In its decisions in this case, the commission followed the law. Gov. Wes Moore’s statement correctly notes that in order to exempt such a request, a change in the law is required. The commission looks forward to working with the governor and the Maryland General Assembly to bring new economic opportunities to the state while protecting our precious environment.

— Frederick H. Hoover, Baltimore

The writer is chair of the Maryland Public Service Commission.

