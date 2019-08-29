Advertisement

So-called protests endanger police

Baltimore Sun |
Aug 29, 2019 | 9:31 AM
Police arrest activist DeRay McKesson during a protest along Airline Highway, a major road that passes in front of the Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters Saturday, July 9, in Baton Rouge, La. Protesters angry over the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling by two white Baton Rouge police officers rallied at the convenience store where he was shot, in front of the city's police department and at the state Capitol for another day of demonstrations. (Max Becherer / AP)

The Sun editorial board gets it wrong again! What a surprise. In their Tuesday editorial, “The case against DeRay McKesson is a threat to people’s right to protest” (Aug. 26 ), the board claims that a federal appeals court, which allowed an officer’s lawsuit seeking damages to proceed, is a disappointment and endorsement of an old tactic to use the courts to scare and silence protesters.

No, it is a tactic to discourage rioting and violent behavior toward our men and women in blue, who put their lives in danger every single day for us. The Sun’s editorial board should be ashamed and apologize immediately.

Gail Householder, Marriottsville

