So-called protests endanger police

The Sun editorial board gets it wrong again! What a surprise. In their Tuesday editorial, “The case against DeRay McKesson is a threat to people’s right to protest” (Aug. 26 ), the board claims that a federal appeals court, which allowed an officer’s lawsuit seeking damages to proceed, is a disappointment and endorsement of an old tactic to use the courts to scare and silence protesters.
No, it is a tactic to discourage rioting and violent behavior toward our men and women in blue, who put their lives in danger every single day for us. The Sun’s editorial board should be ashamed and apologize immediately.
Gail Householder, Marriottsville
