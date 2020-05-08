Those who protest lockdown deserve more empathy | READER COMMENTARY

It is probable that there are individuals who see an opportunity to exploit a tragic situation. There are, however, a substantial number of people for whom the coronavirus pandemic has been a true disaster. Many people living from hand-to-mouth now find themselves with empty hands. Small shopkeepers who invested everything into their business find themselves not only out of a job but their life savings as well. These people are the folks who previously helped the at-home laptoppers maintain their lifestyles.