Protests are bound to spark a rise in COVID-19 cases | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 03, 2020 2:16 PM
Demonstrators protesting police brutality outside Barclays Center, home of the Nets, in New York on Sunday, May 31, 2020. The NBA season has been suspended and the issue of police brutality toward African-Americans has long been a visceral one in a predominantly black league. (Demetrius Freeman/The New York Times)
There is a potentially devastating byproduct of the mass uprisings we are witnessing in population centers throughout the country. There is no way that enraged demonstrators are maintaining social distancing as they make their way through a city (“Maryland reports 848 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, 43 more deaths,” June 2).

It is more than likely that they are unwittingly passing the coronavirus on to one another. This will inevitably cause a spike in areas where progress had been made in containing the pandemic. So, the mass protests against social injustice may well have unintended consequences.

James Wetzel, Parkville

