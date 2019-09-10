Sacrifice of anti-nuclear protesters in Georgia jail will not be forgotten

Of course, the use of nuclear weapons could end life as we know it on Mother Earth. However, the U.S. nuclear arsenal is also a theft from the poor. The government is refurbishing these weapons at an estimated cost of over $1 trillion. I am sure officials at the Glynn County Jail would say that they do not have the funding to provide three meals a day to the prisoners. Imagine if our legislators listened to the Plowshares and abolished the nuclear arsenal and used those tax dollars instead for funding much-needed social services — anti-poverty programs, educational needs, environmental projects, homelessness elimination and Medicare and Medicaid.