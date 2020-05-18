What if large group of ‘boisterous’ African Americans showed up at a government seat with assault weapons? | READER COMMENTARY

I am appalled that law enforcement members in many states allow aggressive protesters carrying AR-15′s to enter or congregate near a state capitol building (“Hundreds gather in the rain outside Michigan Capitol to rally against stay-at-home orders: ‘You will kill the state. You just will,'” May 14). Why should this ever be acceptable or permissible?
The potential for bloody violence is always there in that angry subculture that heavily relies on intimidation tactics. Now, let’s consider what these same law enforcement members would do if they were confronted with a boisterous group of African American men with the same assault rifles. I think we all know what would happen.
Bill Fidel, Ellicott City
