The story concerning the banning of the thin blue line flag” by the executive of Montgomery County is very concerning to me as a retired law enforcement officer (“Maryland governor criticizes ban of ‘thin blue line’ flag,” Nov. 3).
First of all, I hope that everyone understands exactly why we have the police in the first place (“Let’s not sabotage police-community relations in Maryland,” Nov. 4). The fact that we have police is a statement from a society that prefers to live under the rule of law. Understand that every time a police officer is assaulted or murdered, that isn’t an attack on police, that is an attack on every law-abiding member of society and an attack upon everything for which that society stands. That thin blue line is a barrier between law abiding citizens and those who would make them victims. That thin blue line says to those potential criminals: “This is the line that we will not let you cross.”
That line will bend from time to time, particularly when it is unsupported, disrespected, unappreciated and wrongfully attacked by the citizens which it serves to protect, political leaders and the media. It is terrifying to contemplate what would happen to that law abiding society when that thin blue line is finally broken. We have seen it recently bent, almost to the breaking point, and the resulting violence and mayhem in our streets. Imagine if you will our society with no police. What would be the effect on crime?
Imagine also, what the fate of that law abiding society would be if it were to contemporaneously be deprived of the means to protect itself? There would be absolutely no deterrence to crime and no one would be safe on the streets or in the “safety” of their own homes.
What would a poll of law abiding citizens say about that flag? How about a poll of the criminals? The executive officer of Montgomery County is an opponent of the police and should be voted out of office. Or how about this? Impeach.
Robert L. Di Stefano, Abindgon
The writer is a retired major with the Baltimore Police Department.
