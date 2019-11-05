First of all, I hope that everyone understands exactly why we have the police in the first place (“Let’s not sabotage police-community relations in Maryland,” Nov. 4). The fact that we have police is a statement from a society that prefers to live under the rule of law. Understand that every time a police officer is assaulted or murdered, that isn’t an attack on police, that is an attack on every law-abiding member of society and an attack upon everything for which that society stands. That thin blue line is a barrier between law abiding citizens and those who would make them victims. That thin blue line says to those potential criminals: “This is the line that we will not let you cross.”