Looking out for those who have lost a limb | READER COMMENTARY

Over 2 million Americans live with limb loss or limb difference, but two-thirds won’t receive a prosthetic device. There is not much information to explain why or if people are getting access to the care they need. That’s why I’m urging Sen. Ben Cardin, Sen. Chris Van Hollen Jr. and Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger to cosponsor the Triple A Study Act.
The Triple A Study Act solves this problem by identifying the best care practices for people with living with limb loss and limb difference. It studies specific challenges, including how often people are denied coverage for devices and outcomes like whether patients can return to work. Medicare, the VA system, and private insurers will all benefit from this information.
As a member of the limb loss and limb difference community, my experience obtaining a prosthetic device was difficult, and I want other people living with limb loss to have better opportunities so they can live the life they want to live. The Triple A Study Act is important because it will improve the health of millions of people living with limb loss or limb difference.
Robert Raymond, Owings Mills
