A biopsy confirmed a diagnosis of prostate cancer. That early screening and diagnosis, subsequently treated by a prostatectomy and follow-up radiation therapy, saved my life. Because of the early screening, my cancer was diagnosed as Stage 1, significantly improving my survival chances. My cancer had not spread beyond the gland. Were it not for that screening and early diagnosis, my cancer would have spread to my bone tissue and other organs before I had any symptoms, and I would have suffered a prolonged, painful illness and death. Something else will take me now, but it won’t be prostate cancer, thanks to early screening and diagnosis.