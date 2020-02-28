In 2019, Maryland had the eighth highest prostate cancer incidence rate in the country. Now, in 2020, prostate cancer will be the most diagnosed cancer among men in Maryland — so much so that it’ll be diagnosed at a rate nearly double of the next most prevalent cancer for men in the state (lung and bronchus). With this legislation, Maryland can make history by becoming the second state in the nation committed to protecting the rights and wallets of prostate cancer patients. Like many medical tests, medical costs and fees can add up. No patient should be deterred from receiving a lifesaving test due to cost or unanticipated fees.