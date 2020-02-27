Regrettably, The Baltimore Sun made a grave error in the headline of an op-ed we authored last week (“Insurers should cover full cost of prostate cancer screenings,” Feb. 21). The commentary focused around important, historic legislation that would make Maryland only the second state in the nation to ban cost-sharing for prostate cancer screenings. This legislation has the potential to save thousands of lives, as prostate cancer is the most diagnosed male-only cancer in Maryland. However, in publishing the piece, The Sun’s editorial team wrote a headline that read, “Insurers should cover full cost of pancreatic cancer screening.” This one word, “pancreatic,” caused a world of confusion for readers, and deeply upset advocates who have worked tirelessly in support of this lifesaving legislation.