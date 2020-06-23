Punish those who wrongly imprison the innocent | READER COMMENTARY

Why does society not expect that the police and especially the prosecutors be held somewhat accountable for this travesty? If we, intentionally or not, take an action that results in harm to another person, we often are punished for our actions. Why not the prosecutors? Are they not ultimately responsible for gaining a invalid prosecution? There is a movement to reduce or eliminate qualified immunity for police officers who act in a dangerous manner. Maybe we should consider doing the same for public prosecutors. What is right is not necessarily what the legislature defines as what is permissible.