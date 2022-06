Since income tax is relatively progressive, why not have the property taxes on a person’s home also be progressive (”A new group wants to slash Baltimore’s property taxes in the name of equity. City Hall calls it ‘absurd,’” June 23)?

Why should someone pay taxes at the same rate whether their home is worth $100,000 or 850,000?

— David Weinstock, Westminster

