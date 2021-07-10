Progressives are the true American patriots | READER COMMENTARY

The very essence of progressivism is to instill patriotism. We see an America constantly striving to live up to its ideals such as “life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness,” that “more perfect Union,” and “that government of the people, by the people, for the people.” We look to the past only in that it illuminates the path to the future — what happened and what was done to make America better? Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s instruction to his young people coming into the New Deal best sums up progressivism: “Do something! If it works, do more of it; if it doesn’t, do something else!”