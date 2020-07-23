Where have all the real progressives gone? | READER COMMENTARY

Now: In 2016, one candidate staunchly supported the atrocity of the Iraq War, while the other called it the biggest mistake in American history. When the U.S. bombing strikes of 2011 led to the overthrow and assassination of Libyan ruler Qaddafi, and plunged his nation into an unspeakable nightmare of chaos and bloodshed, one candidate could only chortle: “We came, we saw, he died!” The other insisted that the post-9/11 regime change wars had cost America thousands of lives and trillions in treasure, while accomplishing no discernible good. Yet when the anti-war candidate defeated his war-loving opponent, most erstwhile peaceniks were morbidly despondent.