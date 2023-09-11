Towson is losing an outstanding professor | READER COMMENTARY

I am responding to the recent commentary by Ronn Pineo about his plan to retire from Towson University at the end of the current semester (“35 years at Towson University: looking back and looking ahead,” Sept. 8). I am a charter member of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Towson, which offers continuing education for older adults, and have taken some classes with Professor Pineo as the instructor. I consider him to be an outstanding history teacher.

He obviously knew his material well, spoke clearly and when asked a question, he repeated the question then answered it. He also walked up and down the aisles and made eye contact with his students. His students were fully engaged.

Advertisement

I am sure that Towson will miss him, but perhaps he will teach another class or two at Osher?

Good luck on your retirement, professor.

Advertisement

— Dotty Carpenter, Reisterstown

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.